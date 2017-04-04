vROps Webinar Series 2017 – Part 1 – What’s New with vROps 6.5

Time to share the recording of the first episode of the vROps Webinar Series 2017. This time around, Sunny and I spoke about the latest release of vRealize Operations Manager. We spoke about almost all the new features which were introduced with this version and went into some of them in detail. Like always we rounded up the session with Live Demo of the new features for our audiences.

We introduced a feedback form which can be used to provide your feedback in general and also request topics on which you would want us to focus this year.

Would appreciate if you could spend 30 seconds to fill up this quick and simple survey.