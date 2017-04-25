vROps hidden gem – XML Builder

If you spend a good amount of time in vROps either at your place of work or with customers (like me) you will likely have had to create some custom XML (metric configuration) for custom dashboards.

In the past you would either use the sample/examples to get them started and then go and find the specific metric names while, this was usually quite time consuming.

In recent versions of vROps however, VMware have introduced a “builder” to help you properly format and slect the corect adapters/adapterkinds and metrics.

How awesome and useful is that?

Happy building!