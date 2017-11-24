Introduction to NSX APIs – vBrownBag

Last Tuesday I had the privilege of presenting an introduction to the NSX APIs on vBrownBag EMEA – you can view the recording below or on vBrownBag’s youtube channel.

During the presentation I showed a mind map of the API, which I’ve made available on GitHub in PDF format

I’ve also published the Postman collection and environment I used during the demonstration, which covers some basic configuration and deploy tasks:

Hopefully this is a good starter for anyone looking to automate NSX-v using the APIs. Thanks again to vBrownBag for letting me present, and to Frank for hosting!